UT Martin visits Eastern Kentucky following Cozart’s 33-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0)

Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Isaiah Cozart scored 33 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 133-75 win against the Wilberforce Bulldogs.

Eastern Kentucky finished 14-2 at home last season while going 23-14 overall. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

UT Martin finished 4-11 on the road and 19-14 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.4 last season.

