UT Martin hosts North Alabama after Johnson’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:43 AM

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after KJ Johnson scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 61-59 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Skyhawks are 2-0 on their home court. UT Martin is second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 40.8 rebounds. Jacob Crews leads the Skyhawks with 10.0 boards.

North Alabama went 8-10 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 11.5 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

