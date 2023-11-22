UT Martin hosts North Alabama after Johnson’s 23-point game

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1;…

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after KJ Johnson scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 61-59 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Skyhawks are 2-0 on their home court. UT Martin is second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 40.8 rebounds. Jacob Crews leads the Skyhawks with 10.0 boards.

North Alabama went 8-10 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 11.5 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

