UT Arlington plays New Mexico for non-conference matchup

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -14.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and UT Arlington play in non-conference action.

New Mexico finished 15-5 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Lobos averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 17.4 on free throws and 16.8 from deep.

UT Arlington finished 11-21 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Mavericks shot 41.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

