UT Arlington opens season at home against Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Arlington Mavericks
Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks start the season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
UT Arlington finished 11-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks shot 41.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.
Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall last season while going 11-4 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 6.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.
