UT Arlington opens season at home against Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Arlington Mavericks

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks start the season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

UT Arlington finished 11-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks shot 41.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall last season while going 11-4 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 6.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.