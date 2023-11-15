Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UT Arlington Mavericks to…

UT Arlington Mavericks to play the New Mexico Lobos on the road

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos take on the UT Arlington Mavericks.

New Mexico finished 15-5 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Lobos shot 48.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

UT Arlington finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Mavericks gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up