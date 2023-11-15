UT Arlington Mavericks to play the New Mexico Lobos on the road

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-1)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos take on the UT Arlington Mavericks.
New Mexico finished 15-5 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Lobos shot 48.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.
UT Arlington finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Mavericks gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
