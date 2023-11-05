UT Arlington Mavericks start season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Arlington Mavericks Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Arlington Mavericks

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks open the season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

UT Arlington finished 11-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks shot 41.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 83.3 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.5% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.