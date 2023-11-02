Live Radio
UT Arlington Mavericks begin season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Arlington Mavericks

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles for the season opener.

UT Arlington went 6-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.

Oral Roberts finished 11-4 on the road and 30-5 overall last season. The Golden Eagles shot 47.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

