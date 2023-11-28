UT Arlington hosts Simmons and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays the UT Arlington Mavericks after Airion Simmons scored 25 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-69 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Mavericks are 3-1 on their home court. UT Arlington has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Abilene Christian ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

UT Arlington scores 75.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 70.8 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. DaJuan Gordon is averaging 9.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 33.9% for UT Arlington.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 12.5 points for Abilene Christian.

