UT Arlington hosts Alcorn State following Joshua’s 20-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-5) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -10; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Byron Joshua scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 93-74 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

UT Arlington went 11-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 6.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Braves are 0-5 on the road. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 5.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

