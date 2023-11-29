UT Arlington hosts Abilene Christian after Simmons’ 25-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3;…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Airion Simmons scored 25 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-69 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Mavericks are 3-1 in home games. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 17.3 assists per game led by Makaih Williams averaging 3.5.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Arlington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mavericks. Kade Douglas is averaging 7.5 points for UT Arlington.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 13 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 12.5 points for Abilene Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

