UT Arlington beats Alcorn State 82-69

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kade Douglas scored 20 points as UT Arlington beat Alcorn State 82-69 on Wednesday night.

Douglas also contributed five rebounds for the Mavericks (3-2). Shemar Wilson scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Dwayne Koroma went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points and Brandyn Talbot hit four 3s for 12 points.

The Braves (1-6) were led in scoring by Byron Joshua, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Jeremiah Gambrell added 13 points for Alcorn State. In addition, Jeremiah Kendall finished with 10 points.

