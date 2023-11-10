UNLV hosts Stetson after Blackmon’s 21-point game

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (0-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the UNLV…

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (0-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the UNLV Rebels after Jalen Blackmon scored 21 points in Stetson’s 109-54 win against the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

UNLV finished 19-13 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Rebels averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

Stetson finished 17-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

