UNLV begins season at home against Southern

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Southern Jaguars…

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels host the Southern Jaguars in the season opener.

UNLV finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Rebels gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Southern finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Jaguars shot 42.9% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.