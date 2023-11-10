Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UNC Wilmington visits UNC…

UNC Wilmington visits UNC Asheville following White’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trazarien White scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-66 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

UNC Asheville went 27-8 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 24-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Seahawks gave up 64.3 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up