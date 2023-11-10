UNC Wilmington visits UNC Asheville following White’s 23-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trazarien White scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-66 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

UNC Asheville went 27-8 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 24-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Seahawks gave up 64.3 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.