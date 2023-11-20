Live Radio
UNC Wilmington takes down Murray State 83-81 in OT at Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 6:18 PM

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 23 points as UNC Wilmington beat Murray State 83-81 in overtime at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday night.

Harden-Hayes made two free throws with one second left in regulation, sending the game to overtime. The Seahawks (4-0) went up by six points with about a minute left in overtime and a jumper by Shykeim Phillips sealed it with 8 seconds left. Phillips scored 19 points and Trazarien finished with 18 points.

The Racers (2-2) were led in scoring by Jacobi Wood, who finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Murray State also got 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Rob Perry.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

