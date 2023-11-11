UNC Wilmington faces UNC Asheville following White’s 23-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trazarien White scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-66 win over the Mount Olive Trojans.

UNC Asheville finished 13-0 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

UNC Wilmington went 15-7 in CAA play and 8-6 on the road a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from deep.

