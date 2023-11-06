UNC Wilmington beats Mount Olive 105-66

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-66 win over Mount Olive on Monday night…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-66 win over Mount Olive on Monday night in a season opener.

White also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Nick Farrar had 12 points and was 4-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Redford Dunton, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Shane Peterson added 11 points for Mount Olive. Josiah Watkins also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for UNC Wilmington is a matchup Saturday with UNC Asheville on the road. Mount Olive visits High Point on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

