UNC Greensboro visits No. 14 Arkansas following Langley’s 26-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -15.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks after Keyshaun Langley scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 74-70 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Arkansas went 22-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Razorbacks averaged 8.4 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.