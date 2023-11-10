Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
UNC Greensboro hosts N.C. A&T for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

North Carolina A&T Aggies at UNC Greensboro Spartans

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -21.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans host the North Carolina A&T Aggies in a non-conference matchup.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

N.C. A&T finished 4-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

