UNC Greensboro hosts N.C. A&T for cross-conference contest

North Carolina A&T Aggies at UNC Greensboro Spartans

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -21.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans host the North Carolina A&T Aggies in a non-conference matchup.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

N.C. A&T finished 4-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

