UNC Asheville earns 77-67 victory against Western Kentucky

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Nicholas McMullen scored 18 points as UNC Asheville beat Western Kentucky 77-67 on Sunday in the Northern Classic.

McMullen was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-3). Fletcher Abee scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Drew Pember and Josh Banks both had 15 points.

The Hilltoppers (4-3) were led by Jalen Jackson, who posted 14 points. Rodney Howard added 12 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky. Tyrone Marshall also had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

