UNC Asheville Bulldogs and the Lipscomb Bisons square off

Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2)

Montreal, Quebec; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on the Lipscomb Bisons in Montreal, Quebec.

UNC Asheville finished 27-8 overall with an 11-6 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.3 steals, 4.0 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Bisons are 3-2 in non-conference play. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN with 18.4 assists per game led by Will Pruitt averaging 3.8.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

