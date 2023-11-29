UMKC takes on Southeast Missouri State, seeks to halt 5-game slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC heads…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (2-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC heads into the matchup against Southeast Missouri State after losing five straight games.

The Kangaroos are 2-0 on their home court. UMKC has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Redhawks are 0-3 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

UMKC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 63.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 72.1 UMKC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for UMKC.

Adam Larson is averaging 11 points for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

