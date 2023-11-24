UMKC squares off against UNC Greensboro in Nassau, Bahamas

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

UMKC went 11-21 overall with a 5-10 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Kangaroos averaged 64.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

