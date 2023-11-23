UMKC Kangaroos and the UNC Greensboro Spartans square off

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos take…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans in Nassau, Bahamas.

UMKC went 11-21 overall with a 5-10 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Kangaroos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Spartans averaged 7.1 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

