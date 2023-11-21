UMBC plays Maryland on 3-game win streak

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at Maryland Terrapins (1-3) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -20; over/under…

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at Maryland Terrapins (1-3)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -20; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Maryland.

Maryland finished 16-1 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Terrapins averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

The Retrievers are 0-1 in road games. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

