UMBC plays Maryland on 3-game win streak

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at Maryland Terrapins (1-3)
College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -20; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: UMBC will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Maryland.
Maryland finished 16-1 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Terrapins averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.
The Retrievers are 0-1 in road games. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
