UMBC hosts Sacred Heart following Thomas’ 21-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) at UMBC Retrievers (1-2) Baltimore; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) at UMBC Retrievers (1-2)

Baltimore; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Tanner Thomas scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 84-77 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

UMBC went 18-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Retrievers averaged 14.3 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

Sacred Heart went 9-9 in NEC play and 7-11 on the road last season. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shot 43.9% from the field last season.

