UMBC hosts Marist after Brown’s 28-point game

Marist Red Foxes (1-0) at UMBC Retrievers (0-1)

Baltimore; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Marist Red Foxes after Dion Brown scored 28 points in UMBC’s 94-93 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

UMBC went 18-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Retrievers averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.8 last season.

Marist finished 4-9 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Red Foxes averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

