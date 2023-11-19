Live Radio
UMBC earns 94-79 victory against Loyola Maryland

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 4:18 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Devan Sapp and Khydarius Smith both scored 18 points to help UMBC defeat Loyola Maryland 94-79 on Sunday.

Sapp added seven rebounds for the Retrievers (3-2). Smith scored 18 points while going 9 of 14 from the field. Marcus Banks was 4 of 14 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Deon Perry finished with 18 points, four assists and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-4). Loyola also got 15 points and six rebounds from Golden Dike. D’Angelo Stines also put up 15 points.

Up next for UMBC is a Tuesday matchup with Maryland on the road, and Loyola (MD) visits Missouri on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

