UMass Minutemen open season at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 3:43 AM

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen host the Albany (NY) Great Danes in the season opener.

UMass went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Albany (NY) went 8-23 overall with a 2-16 record on the road last season. The Great Danes averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

