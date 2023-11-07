UMass Minutemen open season at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -9; over/under is…

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen host the Albany (NY) Great Danes in the season opener.

UMass went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Albany (NY) went 8-23 overall with a 2-16 record on the road last season. The Great Danes averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

