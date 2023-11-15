UMass-Lowell faces Arizona State after Hikim’s 24-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Ayinde Hikim scored 24 points in UMass-Lowell’s 74-71 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.0 last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 26-8 overall last season while going 9-8 on the road. The River Hawks gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

