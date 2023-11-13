UMass hosts Quinnipiac after Balanc’s 22-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -7.5; over/under is…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -7.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the UMass Minutemen after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-70 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UMass finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Quinnipiac finished 20-12 overall with a 9-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 6.1 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

