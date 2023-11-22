UMass hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Jeanne-Rose’s 25-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at UMass Minutemen (2-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at UMass Minutemen (2-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the UMass Minutemen after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 25 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-63 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

UMass went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 4-14 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Blue Devils averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

