UMass hosts Albany (NY) to open season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen host the Albany (NY) Great Danes for the season opener.

UMass finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

Albany (NY) finished 8-23 overall last season while going 2-16 on the road. The Great Danes gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

