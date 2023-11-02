UMass hosts Albany (NY) to open season

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen host the…

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen host the Albany (NY) Great Danes for the season opener.

UMass finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

Albany (NY) finished 8-23 overall last season while going 2-16 on the road. The Great Danes gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

