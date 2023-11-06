UMass hosts Albany (NY) to begin season

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -10; over/under is…

Albany (NY) Great Danes at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -10; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen begin the season at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

UMass finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Albany (NY) went 2-16 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 75.2 points per game and shot 49.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

