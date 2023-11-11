UL Monroe travels to Central Michigan for non-conference showdown

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas…

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and UL Monroe square off in non-conference action.

Central Michigan went 10-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

UL Monroe finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Warhawks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.