UL Monroe hosts Louisiana Tech following Henderson’s 24-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 100-43 victory against the Lyon Scots.

UL Monroe went 11-21 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Warhawks averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 24.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

Louisiana Tech finished 15-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

