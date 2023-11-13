UIC visits Loyola Chicago following Watson’s 24-point performance

UIC Flames (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on the…

UIC Flames (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on the UIC Flames after Des Watson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 89-65 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Loyola Chicago went 10-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Ramblers averaged 5.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

UIC finished 4-17 in MVC action and 3-11 on the road last season. The Flames averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free-throw line and 24 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

