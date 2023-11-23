UIC Flames play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) vs. UIC Flames (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UIC Flames…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) vs. UIC Flames (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UIC Flames face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in Nassau, Bahamas.

UIC went 12-20 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Flames averaged 13.2 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

The Blue Raiders have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 5.0.

