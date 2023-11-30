UIC faces Illinois State in conference showdown

Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) at UIC Flames (5-2) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is…

Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) at UIC Flames (5-2)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Flames are 2-0 in home games. UIC averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redbirds are 0-1 in road games. Illinois State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UIC averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 66.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 61.7 UIC gives up.

The Flames and Redbirds square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Flames. Filip is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for UIC.

Dalton Banks is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 10.5 points. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 10.7 points for Illinois State.

