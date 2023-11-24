UIC defeats Middle Tennessee 70-40

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Steven Clay’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Middle Tennessee 70-40 on Friday night in the Baha…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Steven Clay’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Middle Tennessee 70-40 on Friday night in the Baha Mar Hoops.

Clay was 8 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Flames (4-1). Toby Okani added 13 points while going 6 of 13 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Christian Jones went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Elias King led the way for the Blue Raiders (3-3) with nine points and eight rebounds. Justin Bufford added nine points for Middle Tennessee. Jalen Jordan also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

