UCSD opens season at home against Denver

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the Denver Pioneers in the season opener.

UCSD went 10-20 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Denver finished 15-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.