UCSD hosts Denver to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the Denver Pioneers for the season opener.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Denver went 6-13 in Summit League action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 39.3 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

