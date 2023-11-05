UCSD hosts Denver to tip off season

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the Denver Pioneers for the season opener.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Denver went 6-13 in Summit League action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 39.3 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

