UCSB takes on Portland State in non-conference matchup

Portland State Vikings at UCSB Gauchos

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and Portland State face off in non-conference action.

UCSB went 12-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Gauchos allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Portland State went 6-12 in Big Sky action and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

