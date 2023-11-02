UCLA opens season at home against Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UCLA Bruins Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins start the season at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

UCLA went 17-0 at home last season while going 31-6 overall. The Bruins averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.7 last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 13-18 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Red Flash averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

