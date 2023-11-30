UCLA hosts UC Riverside in non-conference action

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-2) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -19.5; over/under…

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -19.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Barrington Hargress and the UC Riverside Highlanders take on Adem Bona and the UCLA Bruins in non-conference play.

The Bruins have gone 3-0 at home. UCLA has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 0-4 in road games. UC Riverside is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

UCLA’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 11.5 points for UCLA.

Hargress is averaging 12 points and 4.4 assists for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 11.0 points for UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.