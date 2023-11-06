UCLA hosts Saint Francis (PA) to start season

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UCLA Bruins Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins start the season at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

UCLA finished 31-6 overall a season ago while going 17-0 at home. The Bruins averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 10-8 in NEC games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

