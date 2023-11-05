UCLA hosts Saint Francis (PA) for season opener

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UCLA Bruins Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins open the season at home against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

UCLA finished 31-6 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 19.6 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 12.7 bench points last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 10-8 in NEC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shot 45.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.