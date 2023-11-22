UCLA Bruins face the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (4-1) Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins will face the…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (4-1)

Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins will face the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Bruins have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. UCLA is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga went 31-6 overall with a 17-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 16.2 assists per game on 32.1 made field goals last season.

