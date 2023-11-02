UCF Knights open season at home against the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers at UCF Knights
Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights open the season at home against the Florida International Panthers.
UCF went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 65.5 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.
Florida International went 14-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 9.1 steals, 4.0 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
