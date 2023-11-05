UCF Knights begin season at home against the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10; over/under is 139…

Florida International Panthers at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights open the season at home against the Florida International Panthers.

UCF went 11-6 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Knights averaged 7.7 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Florida International went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Panthers gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

